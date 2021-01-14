Advertisement

Emergency water outage taking place in Athens today

(AP)
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An emergency water outage is taking place for properties on Richland Avenue and adjacent streets. The water outage began at 10 A.M., and water service is expected to be restored by 4 P.M.

The outage is expected for the following areas:

· Richland Avenue, between Shafer Street and Pomeroy Road

· Greenbrier Avenue

· Atlantic Street

· Milton Street

· Hooper Street

A boil order will be issued once service is restored. For information or questions please call Engineering and Public Works Department at 740-593-7636, or the boil order hotline at 740-594-5078.

