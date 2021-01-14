Advertisement

Free vaccination clinic in Parkersburg a success

Several organizations team up to vaccinate those 70 and older
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department partnered with Coplin Health Systems, WVU Medicine Camden Clark, and the Elite Sports Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for Wood County residents aged 70 or older.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.

When asked about the progress the state is making, Coplin Health Chief Medical Officer Murrita Bolinger said, “Sometimes West Virginia, we are not looked at in a positive light. But I think looking at us providing vaccines, people responding, health care centers responding... we are leading the nation and that is very exciting from the healthcare standpoint.”

More free vaccination clinics will follow in the weeks to come.

We will have dates and locations when that information becomes available.

