Girl Scout cookie season kicks off

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Girl Scout cookie season has officially begun here in the region.

The 2021 varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-sidos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffeetastic.

The Girl Scout Cookie program helps girls learn important life skills such as decision making, money management, goal setting, business ethics, and people skills.

This year, Girl Scouts are adapting to the pandemic by selling the cookies in creative, socially distant and contact-free ways.

Officials with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond say that it is pushing towards online cookie sales to ensure everyones safety.

“Our Girl scouts have a virtual store front, where you can go right online through the Girl Scouts personal link and select what cookies you would like,” said Candace Nelson, Director of Marketing. “You can have them delivered right to your door or you can select girl delivery and have your favorite Girl Scout drop them off on your porch. So there is some sort of contactless delivery option available.”

If people are interested in buying cookies they can reach out to a local Girl Scout. They can also email Cookies@BDGSC.org to place their cookie order.

More information about the 2021 Girl Scout cookie season can be found at https://www.bdgsc.org/.

