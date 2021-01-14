Grand jury indicts dozens in Wood County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County prosecuting attorney’s office announced criminal indictments against 64 people on Thursday.

Following is a list of the those who were indicted and the charges they are facing:

- Jeremy Thomas Allen - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard, two counts of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and grand larceny

- Wilbert Wayne Bleigh - two counts of retaliation against a public official

- Mark David Blouir - three counts of fraudulent scheme and three counts of false pretense

- Lawrence F. Boland - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless disregard

- Lamon Marquai Boyd - three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- Mark Jason Brown - six counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, burglary and grand larceny

- Chad E. Burk, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a vehicle for the keeping of a controlled substance

- Hannah N. Byers - Fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle causing property damage, fleeing from a police officer and two counts of destruction of property

- Benjamin Carpenter - fraudulent scheme, conspiracy to commit a fraudulent scheme, taking identity of another person, fraudulent use of an access device, conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device, two counts of forgery and two counts of uttering

- Calvin Gibson II - fraudulent scheme, conspiracy to commit a fraudulent scheme, fraudulent use of an access device, conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device and shoplifting

- Arianna Star Clark - grand larceny, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle

- Gary Michael Clark - two counts of making terroristic threats using a hoax device and two counts of making terroristic threats

- Katie Danielle Cline - embezzlement, grand larceny by embezzlement and two counts of shoplifting

- Travis Burr Collins - receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony

- Burl Dwight Oneal Waggoner - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit a felony

- Michael Anthony Forman - three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of persons prohibited from possessing a firearm, two counts fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy to commit a felony

- Russell L. Traugh - three counts of fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy to commit a felony

- Joel Adam Gibbs - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, driving while license revoked for DUI and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle

- Terry Wayne Giddings - receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and destruction of property

- Arin Kyle Grimm - breaking and entering, petit larceny

- Charles Wayne Davis Jr. - wanton endangerment involving a firearm

- Justin L. Davis - four counts of delivery of a controlled substance

- Nicholas Paul Davis - grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

- David Bryan Shuman - grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny

- Michael Joseph Doyle - two counts of child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury, two counts of child neglect resulting in injury and possession of a controlled substance

- Andrea May McCoy-Doyle - two counts of child neglect creating risk of death or serious bodily injury

- Emilee Victoria Farra - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, grand larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle

- Justin Louis Haddad - two counts of failure to provide notice of registration changes

- Logan Skylar Hall - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving while under the influence of a controlled substance

- Austin Lee Hayes - grand larceny, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and failure to appear

- Harry Antoine Johnson - two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a dwelling for the keeping a controlled substance

- Shawn Demetrus Jones - grand larceny, petit larceny, burglary and breaking and entering

- Deanna Marie King - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance

- Daushawn V. Kirby - two counts of delivery of a controlled substance

- Allen Michael Mace - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference and battery on a government official

- William James Madison-Allen - two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- Dervell Phasci Nurse - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and forgery of public record or certificate

- Jaion Delane Bivins - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference

- Diaunte J. Oatis - four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing a police officer and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- George Nicholas Parsons - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference and driving while license revoked for driving under the influence

- Jason Leigh Richards - driving a vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, driving while license revoked for DUI, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer

- Jerri Kay Rose-Gates - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- Ronnie Allen Rush - two counts of fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference causing bodily injury, fleeing a police officer and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle

- Matthew D. Sadler - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- Chevelle Brianne Sarver - possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- David Christopher Smith - two counts of fraudulent use of an access device and petit larceny

- Keiran James Spader - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

- Thomas Wesley Stephen - breaking and entering or entering without breaking and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering or entering without breaking

- Thomas Jennings Greathouse II - breaking and entering or entering without breaking and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering or entering without breaking

- Richard Lee Treadway - breaking and entering or entering without breaking and conspiracy to commit breaking and entering or entering without breaking

- Mylisha Sue Stephens - child concealment and removal of a minor child to another state

- Michael Ray Sulsberger Jr. - five counts of forgery and five counts of uttering

- Devan Sunderman - fleeing from an officer in a vehicle with reckless indifference, fleeing a police officer and fleeing from an officer in a vehicle causing property damage

- Larry E. Swiger - failure to provide notice of registration changes

- Justin K. Taylor - three counts of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct

- Lindsey Sherman Tibbs III - attempted murder and two counts of malicious assault

- Russell L. Traugh - four counts of fraudulent use of an access device, conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device, burglary and petit larceny

- James Matthew Broyles - four counts of fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy to commit fraudulent use of an access device

- Charles F. Turner Jr. - five counts of failure to provide notice of registration changes

- Jason Dean Wade - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing a police officer

- Mark Wayne Walker - burglary and impersonation of a law-enforcement officer

- Clayton Edison Weaver - grand larceny and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle

- Dustin Michael Windland - three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and keeping or maintaining a dwelling for the keeping of a controlled substance

- Brian David Wise - two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

