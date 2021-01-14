Hall Financial Advisors giving supplies to teachers

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Hall Financial Advisors (HFA) will host its annual Teacher’s Closet on Saturday, January 16. The event will be held at its office location, 416 hart Street.

The event is in support of area teachers, and HFA plans to give away over $12,000 in school supplies to approximately 100 teachers on Washington and Wood Counties.

Those who would like more information can call (740) 371-5025.

