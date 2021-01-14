UPDATE: Jacksonville Jaguars hire Urban Meyer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - UPDATE 1/14/21

Urban Meyer has agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed a health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target.

Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.

Original story 1/14/21

A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward a deal to make him the team’s coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because an agreement was not in place.

The person says it could be done soon.

Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year break that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer has won three college national championships, with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.

