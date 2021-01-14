Advertisement

UPDATE: Jacksonville Jaguars hire Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is being courted by the Jags for their head coaching job.
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly in the running for the Jacksonville...
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is reportedly in the running for the Jacksonville Jaguar job. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - UPDATE 1/14/21

Urban Meyer has agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He leaves the broadcast booth and returns to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed a health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer was team owner Shad Khan’s top target.

Khan waited nearly a week to get it done. They met last Friday on Khan’s yacht in Miami, again Wednesday and one final time at the facility Thursday.

Original story 1/14/21

A person familiar with the search says Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars are working toward a deal to make him the team’s coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Thursday because an agreement was not in place.

The person says it could be done soon.

Meyer would be leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year break that followed another health scare.

The 56-year-old Meyer has won three college national championships, with a staggering winning percentage of more than 85%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene on Stillwell Road
UPDATE: Grand jury clears Wood County deputy in fatal shooting
Wood County Schools to return to blended format.
Wood County Schools to return to blended format
Two people are arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl
Ohio man pleads guilty to wire fraud
Lesa Casto
COVID survivor discusses symptoms, emotional toll

Latest News

High School Basketball Generic Logo
Scoreboard- Jan 14.
Oscar Tshiebwe
Tshiebwe transfers to Kentucky
The Lady Pioneers are ready for their season to tip off on January 22
Marietta College Basketball teams ready for tip-off
MGNonline.com
Chiefs vs. Browns AFC Playoff preview