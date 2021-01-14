Jan. 13 scoreboard
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Girls high school basketball
Marietta 53
Vinton 81
Waterford 53
Eastern 36
Philo 33
Morgan 28
Boys high school basketball
Eastern 26
South Gallia 58
NCAA women’s basketball
Davis & Elkins 82
Glenville State 123
Alderson Broaddus 63
Charleston- 79
WV Wesleyan 61
Concord 74
Wheeling 83
Frostburg State 77
Notre Dame 75
WV State 63
NCAA Men’s basketball
Northwestern 71
Ohio State 81
Davis & Elkins 85
Glenville State 90
West Liberty 96
Fairmont 84
Alderson-Broaddus 82
Charleston 94
