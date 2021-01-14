Advertisement

Jan. 13 scoreboard

(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTAP) -

Girls high school basketball

Marietta 53

Vinton 81

Waterford 53

Eastern 36

Philo 33

Morgan 28

Boys high school basketball

Eastern 26

South Gallia 58

NCAA women’s basketball

Davis & Elkins 82

Glenville State 123

Alderson Broaddus 63

Charleston- 79

WV Wesleyan 61

Concord 74

Wheeling 83

Frostburg State 77

Notre Dame 75

WV State 63

NCAA Men’s basketball

Northwestern 71

Ohio State 81

Davis & Elkins 85

Glenville State 90

West Liberty 96

Fairmont 84

Alderson-Broaddus 82

Charleston 94

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed "Operation Centennial Sweep."
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County
File image
Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 80 or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
UPDATE: Age limit lowered for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Seventh Street Kroger store has reopened, the deli remains closed
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Buckeyes best Wildcats
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Jan. 12 Scoreboard
Fort Frye cracks the top ten in Ohio Division III girls high school basketball
Ohio girls basketball poll- Jan. 12
The Pioneers kick off their season on March 19
Marietta College Pioneers football team gearing up for shortened season