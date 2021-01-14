Marietta College Basketball teams ready for tip-off

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Marietta College Pioneers are set to tip-off their 2021 regular seasons on January 22. The Men’s team is facing Otterbein on the road, while the Women’s team is playing Otterbein in their home arena.

Each team in the Ohio Athletic Conference will play a 12 game regular season, before qualifying for postseason play.

There are strict practice and game day protocols to combat the spread of COVID-19, and Lady Pioneers coach Kole Vivian is grateful for how his team has handled all the changes so far.

“They’re doing a really good job,” said Vivian. “They know how important all those protocols are for us to be able to put ourselves in position to be able to play games.”

At the beginning of the season, no fans will be permitted to attend Marietta College home games.

Men’s coach Jon Vanderwal says the “no crowd” factor will not affect them, as they will be able to generate their own energy for the team to perform.

He says that the team is grateful to be able to play at all.

“It’s an opportunity to compete,” said Vanderwal. “That’s what we keep stressing to our guys. It’s going to feel a lot different, it’s going to feel more like a scrimmage, than a real game, but it’s an opportunity to compete, and we’ve got to take advantage of any opportunity that we get.”

Both teams are looking to accomplish a lot during the season, as they know that a 12 game season means very little margin for error.

Both coaches believe their teams are talented enough and deep enough to try and make a postseason run.

“I think this is one of the deepest teams we’ve ever had,” said Coach Vanderwal. “We’ve had some really deep teams, and I also think it’s one of the most talented teams we’ve had. We’ve got some guys that can really fill it up. And I think we have a ton of weapons. And so, if we can stay healthy and keep everybody on the floor, we’re expecting to have a lot of success.”

“It should be a pretty competitive year,” said Coach Vivian. “We’re hoping to kind of be in that top 4, start off hot, and kind of keep on running that. It’s definitely going to be a challenge.”

