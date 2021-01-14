MOV’s Got Talent: Pierson Gregg and Gardenia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Pierson Gregg is only a freshman in high school, but he is a part of a rock and roll band in the area called “Gardenia.”

They are primarily a band that plays rock and roll and heavy metal covers, but dabble in a little bit of song-writing as well.

Pierson said from their first performance, they knew that the band was special.

“We played at the Jackson Middle School Talent Show,” Pierson said. “And everybody was like, ‘You guys did so good, remember me when you’re famous.’ That just made us feel good.”

Since every band member is still young, their favorite part about being in the band is hanging out and jamming with each other.

Of course they love playing gigs and making some cash, but Pierson says, at this stage in their lives, money is not everything.

“None of us are really in it for the money,” Pierson said. “You really don’t make a lot of money especially starting out because some places don’t even pay. So, it’s kind of just for us to express ourselves, that’s just the most fun for us.”

Due to the pandemic, the band has not been able to perform live as much, and they are hoping that their gig they had at the Dils Center is rescheduled for a future date.

Pierson says he is unsure if he wants to pursue music professionally, but he knows there are people his age that do want to.

His message for them is to never listen to the nay-sayers.

“Don’t get discouraged when people tell you that it’s not a good lifestyle,” Pierson said. “(Or that) it’s not a good career choice, you won’t go far, you’ll just be stuck at your parent’s house for the rest of your life. Don’t let that bring you down.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.