Obituary: David Leroy Reynolds

David Leroy Reynolds, 61, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 18, 1959 in Marietta, Ohio to Dallas Lee and Ellen Louise Welch Reynolds.

Dave was a graduate of Warren High School. He worked for Warren Local School District for many years, until his health declined and he was unable. Dave was a very active man, he loved the outdoors, hunting and golfing. He was very involved in Warren Youth Baseball and also coached high school baseball. Dave enjoyed racing, and got very involved in his sons and grandsons racing.

He is survived by his three sons, Tim White, John White and Shawn Reynolds (Shannon); four grandchildren, Brock and Blake White, Jordan White, Curtis Reynolds; siblings, Debra Snider, Daniel Reynolds (Tammy), Christopher Reynolds (Jennifer) and Jennifer Paine (Joseph); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; son, Dallas Scott Reynolds.

Abiding with his wishes, he will be cremated. His celebration of life will be held at Noon on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Barlow-Vincent Church of Christ. Donations in his memory may be directed to the Warren Athletic Boosters or Warren Youth Baseball.

