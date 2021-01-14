Obituary: Donna Jean Sturm

Donna Jean Sturm,71, of Marietta, OH, departed this life on January 13th, 2021. She was born on March, 15th, 1949 in Marietta, OH to Lewis J. and Theresa Audrey Arnold Lang.

She was a 1967 graduate of Warren High School. She retired after 35 years from the Marietta Times, where she made lifelong friends and never met a stranger. She was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She could always be found cheering them on at all of their sporting events. She was so proud of each and every one of them. She was also an avid Buckeye fan.

Donna is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ralph Sturm, Jr.; three sons Rick (Janet) Sturm, Randy (Missy) Sturm, and Doug (Leanne) Sturm; 17 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved so much. She was preceded in death by one son, Dennis (Jennifer) Sturm, one great grandchild Ezekiel Cabigon; and by her parents and parents-in-law.

She had 7 brothers and sisters, Lewis (Patty) Lang, Ramona (James) Barrett, Bonnie (John) Seyler, Gale (Sandy) Lang, Darlene (Bill) Seyler, Faye (Dale) Treadway, and the late Betty Mae (Fred) Becker.

Memorial services will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. Family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed. Social distancing will be observed, and masks will be mandatory. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their gracious assistance and compassion to Donna and her family.

To honor Donna, in lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 17784 St Rt 676, Marietta, OH 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Donna’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

