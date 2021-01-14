Obituary: Gary E. Burton

Gary E. Burton, 73, of Parkersburg, received his angel wings on January 14, 2021 at 1:12 a.m.

He worked for Union Carbide in Sistersville, WV and Amaco of Marietta, OH for the sum of 30+ years. Gary also built the radio station of Glenville and Weston, WV as The Engineer and was associated with Clear Channel of Parkersburg. He was a member of the Troy Alumni Association, Mason Auxiliary of Glenville, Museum of Radio and Technology of Huntington. Gary was a lifelong member of The Point Pleasant Baptist Church in Doddridge County.

Gary is survived by his wife, Sammi Burton, they enjoyed three wonderful years of marriage; two god children, Hannah D. Hinter of Clarksburg and Cassie Marie Hinter of Troy, WV; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, Justin Burton; mother, Marie Burton Flaherty; and a brother, Donald Duane Burton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Point Pleasant Baptist Church lead by Pastor Carl Radcliff. Burial will follow at I.O.O.F Cemetery in Gilmer County, WV. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm on Sunday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna and one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Housecalls Hospice, 417 Grand Park Dr. # 204, Parkersburg, WV 26015.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory.

Online condolences can be sent to lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Burton family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.