Obituary: Robert W. Nottingham

Robert W. Nottingham, 63, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday January 7, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late William R. and Opal Grace (Smith) Nottingham.

He worked for Pierce Foods and Snyder Potato Chip for twenty-four years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and Carpentry.

He is survived by his cousins, Dewey Nottingham of Pee Wee, WV, Dean Nottingham (Karen) of Newark, WV, and Allen Nottingham (Regina) of Mineral Wells.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday January 16, 2021at King Knob Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.