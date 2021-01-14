Advertisement

Obituary: Robert W. Nottingham

Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert W. Nottingham, 63, of Parkersburg, WV died Thursday January 7, 2021 at CCMC Memorial Campus.  He was born in Parkersburg a son of the late William R. and Opal Grace (Smith) Nottingham.

He worked for Pierce Foods and Snyder Potato Chip for twenty-four years.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and Carpentry.

He is survived by his cousins, Dewey Nottingham of Pee Wee, WV, Dean Nottingham (Karen) of Newark, WV, and Allen Nottingham (Regina) of Mineral Wells.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday January 16, 2021at King Knob Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: Gary Burton
Obituary: Gary E. Burton
Obituary: Sam Sadler
Obituary: William “Sam” Delmur Sadler
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cathleen M. Marini
Obituary: David Leroy Reynolds
Obituary: David Leroy Reynolds

Obituaries

Obituary: Blanche Lydia Grueser
Obituary: Blanche Lydia Grueser
Obituary: Donna Sturm
Obituary: Donna Jean Sturm
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Blanche Lydia Grueser
Obituary: Michael Manfredi
Obituary: Michael Lynn Manfredi
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Don Leonard Wilson
Obituary: Geraldine Croy
Obituary: Geraldine Elizabeth Croy