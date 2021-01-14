Obituary: William “Sam” Delmur Sadler

William “Sam” Delmur Sadler, 88, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away due to Covid 19 at Marietta Memorial Hospital on January 12, 2021. He was born September 3, 1932 in Pennsboro, WV and was the son of the late Delmur and Vivian Sadler. He was an Army Veteran and a member of the Waterford United Methodist Church. Sam owned and

operated Sadler Electric for over 30 years. He served for many years as a paramedic on the Beverly-Waterford Rescue Squad. Sam was a lifelong avid motorcyclist, a founding member of Pioneer Motorcycle Club and a member of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Sam was always willing to help a friend in need. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Virginia Sadler, two daughters, Debra (Mike) Stocky of Watertown, Ohio, and Sandra (Jon) Bules of Devola, Ohio, grandchildren, Sienna Stocky, Ian Bules, and Tyler Bules (Misaki), and four great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Tom Sadler and sister, Linda Jane Berkemer. Services will be held a a later date due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, Honorary donations can be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley and the Alzheimers Association. Condolences can be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com

