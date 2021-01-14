Advertisement

Penguins fall in season opener to Flyers

Philadelphia doubles up on Pittsburgh in NHL season opener.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk, Nolan Patrick and Joel Farabee all scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in the first game of the NHL season.

Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart in the third period for the Flyers.

Mark Jankowski and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins and Flyers play again Friday in Philly as part of a packed, 56-game schedule necessitated by the pandemic. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed "Operation Centennial Sweep."
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County
File image
Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 80 or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
UPDATE: Age limit lowered for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Seventh Street Kroger store has reopened, the deli remains closed
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

Jan. 13 scoreboard
Buckeyes best Wildcats
Basketball (Source: Gray News)
Jan. 12 Scoreboard
Fort Frye cracks the top ten in Ohio Division III girls high school basketball
Ohio girls basketball poll- Jan. 12