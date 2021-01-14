Penguins fall in season opener to Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) - Michael Raffl, James van Riemsdyk, Nolan Patrick and Joel Farabee all scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday night in the first game of the NHL season.

Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes scored 20 seconds apart in the third period for the Flyers.

Mark Jankowski and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins. The Penguins and Flyers play again Friday in Philly as part of a packed, 56-game schedule necessitated by the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.