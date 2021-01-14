Advertisement

Report: Illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher dies in Las Vegas

In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion...
In this Thursday, July 17, 2014, file photo, Siegfried Fischbacher, left, holds up a white lion cub as Roy Horn holds up a microphone during an event to welcome three white lion cubs to Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa is reporting that that illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, the surviving member of duo Siegfried & Roy has died in Las Vegas at age 81.

The news agency said Thursday that Fischbacher’s sister, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death of cancer.

“He was at home in Las Vegas,” Sister Dolore told dpa. She said she talked to her brother on the phone before he died and they prayed together.

“I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,” she said.

After the call he laid down and fell asleep, she added.

Fischbacher’s long-time partner, Roy Horn, died in May from complications of COVID-19 at age 75.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office executed "Operation Centennial Sweep."
Large drug investigation underway in Jackson County
File image
Two-car crash sends car into downtown Parkersburg building
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone 80 or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
UPDATE: Age limit lowered for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Parkersburg
UPDATE: Seventh Street Kroger store has reopened, the deli remains closed
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/14/21
Forecast for January 14th
Forecast for January 14th
Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 1/14/21
In this April 7, 2020, file photo, workers in protective suits walk past the Hankou railway...
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate coronavirus pandemic origins