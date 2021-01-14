Advertisement

The Giving Cup offering free coffee to Wood County teachers

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Giving Cup coffee shop, located inside the Williamstown Bank’s Lubeck office, will be offering free coffee to Wood County teachers on Friday, January 15 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M. The cafe’s full beverage menu, including smoothies and more, will be offered to teachers at no charge.

The bank decided to host the event as a thank you to teachers before they return to school next week, given that many have experienced a difficult year of teaching due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to show teachers our appreciation for all of their hard work they’ve put into this year, as it’s been very different and challenging for most. We hope that this will uplift their spirits as they return back next week.” said Megan Hardway, Marketing and Business Development Specialist at the bank.

Customers are encouraged to order ahead for curbside pick-up by calling (304) 973-1442.

The Giving Cup has offered free coffee days in the past as a way to support the local business community.

Additional details about the event can be found on its Facebook event page.

