Two-vehicle collision slows traffic in Belpre

By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Traffic on Washington Boulevard, in Belpre was slowed down Thursday afternoon while crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lee Street just before 3 p.m.

Officials with the Belpre Fire Department helped guide traffic at the busy intersection while crews cleaned up the scene.

The Belpre Police Department also responded to the scene.

