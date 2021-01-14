Two-vehicle collision slows traffic in Belpre.

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - Traffic on Washington Boulevard, in Belpre was slowed down Thursday afternoon while crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision.

First responders were called to the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Lee Street just before 3 p.m.

Officials with the Belpre Fire Department helped guide traffic at the busy intersection while crews cleaned up the scene.

The Belpre Police Department also responded to the scene.

