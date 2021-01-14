Washington County Health Dept. gets more COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department says it has more COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are a Washington County resident that is 80 or older, you schedule your appointment using this link below:

https://calendly.com/.../vaccine-clinic-at-broughton-s-2...

The health department says if you previously scheduled and want to attend this clinic instead, you can reschedule through your email from Calendly.

This information is also on the Washington County Health Department’s Facebook page.

