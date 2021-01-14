Advertisement

Washington County Health Dept. gets more COVID-19 vaccine

Residents of Washington County that are 80 years and older can schedule an appointment by following a link.
The Washington County Health Department says it has more COVID-19 vaccine.
The Washington County Health Department says it has more COVID-19 vaccine.(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department says it has more COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are a Washington County resident that is 80 or older, you schedule your appointment using this link below:

https://calendly.com/.../vaccine-clinic-at-broughton-s-2...

The health department says if you previously scheduled and want to attend this clinic instead, you can reschedule through your email from Calendly.

This information is also on the Washington County Health Department’s Facebook page.

