Washington County Sheriff’s Department reviews 2020 crime statistics

By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 2:01 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department reviewed their 2020 crime statistics this week.

A focal point for the department was analyzing the difference between this year and 2019.

The amount of offenses in most categories decreased, and Sheriff Larry Mincks and Chief Deputy Mark Warden believe that this can at least in part be due to the pandemic, with more people staying home.

One surprising statistic was a decrease in domestic violence cases from 181 in 2019, to 121 in 2020.

Warden said this number was surprising to him, with more people spending increased time at home with increased stress.

Two categories that did increase were heroin overdoses and burglaries.

