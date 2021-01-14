Advertisement

Wood County offers Happy Valley mitigation

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Owners of properties damaged during the 2004 Mid-Ohio Valley floods are getting a chance to sell that property to Wood County.

The Happy Valley area was hit hard during flooding which occurred during two storms during the late summer and early winter: notably, the high water resulting from Hurricane Ivan in September, 2004.

Property owners are being offered a total of $1.1 million dollars for the eight properties as part of a federal flood water mitigation program.

If the owners agree with the offers, Wood County would buy the properties and demolish them.

County Commission President Blair Couch says the property values are based on appraisals Wood County has made of the sites.

Couch says the owners could also have their own appraisals done, and could reject the county’s offers.

More than two dozen properties already have been demolished in the years following the disaster.

