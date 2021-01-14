Wood County Schools to return to blended format

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools are scheduled to resume in-person classes January 19, and options will be provided for parents wishing to continue with remote learning.

The announcement follows an executive order from Gov. Jim Justice for West Virginia schools to return in in-person instruction and guidance issued this week by the West Virginia Department of Education.

Wood County Schools plan to return to blended learning, with all students attending five day a week on-campus classes beginning February 15.

The blended format is similar to what was used at the start of the school year except Fridays also will be in-person learning.

Students will attend using alternating schedule by last name. Students in Group A (last name A-K) attend school on campus Mondays and Wednesdays. Students in Group A will learn remotely off campus on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and alternating Fridays.

Students in Group B (last name L-Z) attend school on campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students in Group B will learn remotely off campus on Mondays, Wednesdays, and alternating Fridays.

Superintendent Will Hosaflook said the blended format will provide a transition period for students and staff while COVID-19 vaccinations are being administered to teachers and service personnel.

Students in K-8 also have the option of distance learning where students receive instruction online via Teams meetings and through Schoology. Limited space will be available due to class size limits and available courses.

High school students in grades 9-12 would have the option of five day a week remote learning, where assignments are provided each day through Schoology.

Those students wishing to remain with the West Virginia Learns virtual school may do so without change. The new semester for virtual school begins January 25.

Wood County Schools plans to return to five day a week in-person instruction beginning February 15 for students who opt to attend on campus.

“Our goal since day one has been to get students back on campus and into the classroom,” Hosaflook said. “We believe Feb. 15 is a strategic date where numerous factors related to school re-entry will come together. We are very thankful the governor’s executive order and the WVDE guidance will allow this to become a reality.”

Students in grades 9-12 also will begin five day a week in-person classes February 15, but under the current governor’s order on-campus classes will still be based on the DHHR COVID-19 map. If marked Red on a Sunday, high school students would switch to remote learning for the week. If Red on a weekday, students would switch to remote learning the following day and the remainder of the week.

The updated re-entry plan can be found online at www.woodcountyschoolswv.com and via the district’s app and Facebook page.

