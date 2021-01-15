Advertisement

Belpre uses leftover COVID $$$ for masks

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Residents, businesses, and schools in the city of Belpre are getting some special deliveries.

In the last couple of days, masks have been delivered to their doorsteps.

The city of Belpre and its auditor are behind the effort.

The idea came up at the end of last year. The city had used all but $108,000 of a $340,000 allocation of CARES act money for COVID-19 prevention improvements. It needed to use all of that money by the end of the year, or risk losing that leftover money.

”One of the uses of the funds is for personal protective equipment for the employees and for the citizens,” says City Auditor Leslie Pittenger. “So we thought, let’s find out about masks and getting them distributed to all of the people on our utility biling.”

The masks come with a note asking residents to pass the masks on to friends, neighbors and relatives if they don’t need them themselves.

There are three masks in a packet left by city workers: large, medium and small.

