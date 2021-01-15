Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg to commemorate Martin Luther King Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - While some area organizations are unable to hold their regular Martin Luther King Day events due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg will be safely commemorating the holiday with service projects.

A team of Club middle and high school members are participating in the American Red Cross International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Youth Action Campaign project. This is a peer to peer education initiative to promote an increased understanding of IHL and empower individuals to advocate for it within their local and global communities. IHL recognizes the reality of war in society while attempting to protect lives and preserve humanity. The youth action campaign will share knowledge of the rules of war and the protections of civilians through various outreach efforts. This year’s focus is on the impact and protection for education during war.

This Boys & Girls Club IHL Campaign will have three parts with the kickoff on January 18, coinciding with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The kickoff will involve a social media campaign via the Club’s Facebook page and Instagram account as well as a peer discussion with other middle and high school members of the Club. During February, the group is looking to host Zoom discussion groups with other youth programs interested in learning more about the project, The final part of the campaign will be an in person event at the Club including an advocacy event towards our local, state, and national leaders along with a celebration culminating the project.

The Club’s elementary members will be making toys & treats for the dogs of the Parkersburg Humane Society. They will be braiding old t-shirts into toy pull toys and making dog treats from a sweet potato/peanut butter recipe.

