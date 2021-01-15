City of Vienna taking ideas for new additions to Spencer’s Landing

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna is ready to move forward with developing Spencer’s Landing.

City officials received a certificate of completion from the Department of Environmental Protection in November to move forward with the project.

Now officials are asking for ideas from the Vienna community about what should be added to Spencer’s Landing.

City officials are sending out surveys and have announced on Facebook, their website and through the mail that they want feedback.

“We have a problem in the Mid-Ohio Valley with there’s not a lot of activities for the middle-aged group,” says Vienna mayor, Randy Rapp. “The things that I like to do, younger people they’re much more active, and so hopefully we’ll have some things that will draw people in.”

The city of Vienna is still waiting on a grant from the Federal Lands Access Program.

They are looking to use it on a kayak launch that will allow to people to better utilize the riverfront at the landing.

