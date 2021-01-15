Advertisement

Graceland offering virtual tours for guests

Tickets are $100 a person
By WMC staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Graceland is making it easier for visitors to tour Elvis Presley’s mansion. According to a news release, fans and music lovers from around the world can visit Graceland virtually.

A two-hour guided tour gives a behind the rope look at the mansion, a tour of the Lisa Marie jet, and a walk through Elvis Presley’s Memphis exhibit and the entertainment complex.

Tours will be provided through a private, closed Facebook Group and will be archived for 72 hours following the live event so guests can watch it again. That 72-hour window can accommodate guests in all time zones.

The first tours will be on January 27, February 25, and March 25. Additional dates will continue to be added. Tickets will be $100 per person and are on sale now at Graceland.com or by calling 800-238-2000 or 901-332-3322 for international callers.

The Virtual Live Tours will be hosted by the Vice President of Graceland Archines and Exhibits, Angie Marchese.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl
Scene on Stillwell Road
UPDATE: Grand jury clears Wood County deputy in fatal shooting
Wood County Schools to return to blended format.
Wood County Schools to return to blended format
File image
Grand jury indicts dozens in Wood County
Ohio man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/15/21
Forecast for January 15th
Forecast for January 15th
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations moving to Phase 1B Tuesday
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test