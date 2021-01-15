Hall Financial Advisors providing supplies for teachers this Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Every year, many teachers spend some of their own money on supplies. And Hall Financial Advisors is looking to help ease that burden off of them before the second half of the school year comes with their second annual “Teacher’s Closet.”

“We do want to make sure that our efforts are pointed in the right direction,” says Hall Financial Advisors managing principal, Chris Hall. “So, we all are aware that teachers spend quite a bit of money out of their own pockets. And we felt like we could alleviate that.”

The firm is putting together boxes with supplies for teachers that will help them for when they get back to in-person teaching.

According to Business Insider in 2019, teachers spend an average of $500 on supplies for their classrooms. Some even spending upwards of $1,000.

This program is helping to relieve this stress.

“This alleviates a lot. Because teachers can spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars sometimes to provide for their students. And this helps us alleviate some of that cost,” says Warren Elementary second grade teacher, Emily Northrop.

There are a total of 100 boxes that are being assembled.

Every box costs between $120-$130 in supplies this year.

Some of the boxes contain specialized items for different classes. Such as sensory items for special needs classes and new equipment for gym classes.

Hall says, “So, one of the things that we found out last year is that these teachers may request their own specific box of items. But they’re kind enough to share it with the multiple teachers in their schools.”

However, no item is a must-have more than the cleaning supplies that will be provided to the teachers.

“It’s been very difficult to find things,” says Northrop. “Especially like wipes for teachers and for parents how they try to provide for the class. Those are just things that have been a rarity.”

This teacher’s closet is something that officials at the firm say is a rewarding experience to help the teachers of Wood and Washington County.

“Ultimately, our future is in the hands of teachers and therefore our youth. And if we can provide assistance in any way to help them do their job a little bit more efficiently, or a little bit more proactive, we want to try and be in that role and act as a support system as part of the overall community,” say Hall.

Teachers will be picking up their supplies this Saturday.

