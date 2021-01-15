Humane Society of Parkersburg continuing to offer pet supplies to those in need

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause financial insecurity for many, the Humane Society of Parkersburg is continuing to provide free pet food and other items to those in need. It is an ongoing effort done through the shelter’s food pantry.

Supplies offered through the pantry are largely donated by members of the community. Those interested in donating can drop off items in the shelter’s outdoor, contact-free wagon, or they can order items to donate and ship directly to the shelter through Chewy.com or Amazon.

While dog and cat food are the most common items in the pantry, other supplies like cat litter are sometimes donated, as well.

The pantry is typically fairly popular, with a few customers stopping by daily. The shelter encourages pet owners to limit their trips to the pantry to once a month, but will not turn away those who need to visit more often, said Samantha Tannous, shelter manager.

Tannous said that the shelter is currently well stocked with both cat and dog food, making it an ideal time for those in need to visit. Typically, she said the shelter has more dog food than cat food.

“Right now, we’re fully stocked and we welcome anyone in Wood County who may need food,” Tannous said.

Tannous added that the shelter saw in increase in need during the first few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but need appears to be leveling off.

“In the first few months, we did see an increase. Luckily, we’ve had a pretty good amount of food to give out to people. Now, it has tapered off some, which is good,” Tannous said.

Those who would like to learn more about donating to the shelter can find additional information its website.

