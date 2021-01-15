Advertisement

Majority of Americans want Trump removed from office

Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new poll indicates a slim majority of Americans want President Donald Trump removed from office.

The survey comes from the Pew Research Center.

Of those asked, 54% said it would be better for the country if Trump were removed, leaving Vice President Mike Pence to finish the last few days of his term.

Just over half, 52%, believe the president bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the poll, Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 29%.

That’s the lowest in Pew’s tracking of views on his presidency.

More than two-thirds, 68%, disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl
Scene on Stillwell Road
UPDATE: Grand jury clears Wood County deputy in fatal shooting
Wood County Schools to return to blended format.
Wood County Schools to return to blended format
File image
Grand jury indicts dozens in Wood County
Ohio man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/15/21
Forecast for January 15th
Forecast for January 15th
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations moving to Phase 1B Tuesday
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test