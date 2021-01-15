Morgan County health officials release COVID-19 vaccine details

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A limited number of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone older than 80 will be available at three locations in Morgan County starting on Monday, county health officials said.

The county health department, Shriver’s Pharmacy in McConnelsville and the Muskingum Valley Health Center in Malta are each scheduled to receive 100 doses of the vaccine, which will be available by appointment only.

Residents who want to get the vaccine are asked to call the health department at 740-962-4572 to be placed on a COVID-19 list.

Those wanting to get the vaccine at Shriver’s Pharmacy are asked to register and and schedule an appointment Monday at www.shriverspharmacy.com.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine at Muskingum Valley Health Center is asked to call 888-454-5157.

The vaccine will be available to anyone 75 or older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders starting the week of Jan. 25.

Anyone 70 or older and employees in all K-12 schools who want to go back to continue educating in person will be eligible for the vaccine starting he week of Feb. 1.

The vaccine will be available to anyone 65 or older starting the week of Feb. 8.

Visit www.mvhealthcenters.org for up-to-date information.

