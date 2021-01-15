Obituary: Betty Jean Donahue

Betty Jean Donahue, 97, of Parkersburg died January 14, 2021 at Ohio Valley Healthcare. She was born in Belpre, OH a daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Evelyn Ora (Weaver) Dulaney.

She worked at Worthington Nursing Home and St. Joseph’s Hospital. She enjoyed walking and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her children Robert E. Donahue of Parkersburg, Ronald E. Donahue (Melinda) of Arkansas, Rose E. Logston of Belpre, Roger E. Donahue (Rita) of Indiana, Rhonda E. Sharp (Paul) of Parkersburg, Rick Donahue (Muriel) of Lancaster, OH, Randall E. Donahue (Linda) of Mineral Wells, Russell E. Donahue of Morgantown, Rocky E. Donahue (Brenda) of Parkersburg, andRoberta “Bertie” Donahue of Moorefield, WV; a brother Roger Dulaney (Carol) of Georgia; two sisters Rose Kerns of Baltimore, MD and Leora Russel of Costa Rica; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Donahue; son Rodney Donahue; brothers James, Richard, David, and Raymond Dulaney; and sister Donna Dulaney.

Services will be Tuesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Adam Myers officiating. Burial will be at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday 2-4 PM.

