Obituary: Charles “Dale” Martin

Charles “Dale” Martin, 56, of Williamstown, WV, passed away January 12, 2021 surrounded by family and loyal dog, Oreo.

Dale was a 1983 graduate of Williamstown High School. He most enjoyed watching Nascar, Football (Bills) and his old western and TV shows from his childhood. He loved hanging out with his family, friends and Oreo.

Dale was employed by many restaurants in the MOV, but his love for and the friendships he made while working for Michal Ruscitto and The Pizza Place was the place he most enjoyed.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Tony” Martin and Estella Joanne Martin and son, Charles Dale Martin II.

Dale is survived by his brother Stephen of Williamstown, WV, who was also his caregiver, his sister Kimberly (Mark) Shaffer of Marietta, his daughter Kayla (Cory) Parker and grandson Kalel Parker of Beverly, OH.

A funeral service will be held 12 noon on Saturday 16th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with visitation from 11 until the hour of service. A celebration of his life for family and friends will be at Gators in Marietta following this service. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.