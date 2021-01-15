Obituary: Denise Lynn Parsons

Denise Lynn Parsons, 64 of Parkersburg, passed away January 7, 2021 at Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born September 1, 1956 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Doral C. and Delphia Curfman Dye.

Denise was a waitress for Broughton’s Restaurant and loved animals. She was especially fond of dogs, most recently, her best pal Bailey.

Surviving is her husband Terry Parsons, son Howard Benear III of Parkersburg, two sisters: Darlene Parsons of Parkersburg and Delores Aruz of South Carolina and brother Wiley Westfall of Elizabeth.

She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Brianna, Taylor and Noah Benear along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Larry Westfall.

Due to the current COVID Pandemic, there will be no current visitation or service. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.