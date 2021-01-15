Obituary: James S. Nicola “Nick”

James S. Nicola “Nick”, 83, of Washington, WV, passed away at Eagle Pointe Care Facility on January 11, 2021. He was born September 12, 1937, a son to the late Jacob and Mary Ellen Nicola. Nick was a Union Carpenter by trade with Union #899 and also worked as a pile driver on projects including willow island and Belleville Dam.

Nick enjoyed classic cars and was a member of the Antique Car Club. He also enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He is remembered as a kind helpful man, always willing to assist the community with his tractor.

Surviving Nick is his son Larry Nicola (Robbin); daughter Donna Thomspon (Randy); granddaughter Heather Cain (Isaac); grandsons Larry

D. Nicola (Tasha), Shawn Nicola (Michelle), and Randy Thompson (Jessie); sisters Mary Rose, Mary Ann, Ruthy, and Joy; 15 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren, and his dog and best friend to the end, Fabio.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Janet Carolyn Nicola; son James Nicola IV; brother Bill Nicola and sister Barbara Ellen

Services for Nick will be held Monday, January 18, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg at 11am. Burial to follow at Hopewell Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held Sunday, January 17th from 5-8pm and again an hour before the service on Monday.

For those wishing to attend virtually, services will be live streamed on Leavitt Funeral Home’s Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 1601 2nd Ave Charleston, WV 25387

