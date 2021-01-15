Obituary: Margaret B. Wilson

Margaret B. Wilson, 85, of Parkersburg, W.Va. went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on January 6, 2021 at Eagle Pointe.

She was born April 4, 1935 in Sun, W.Va., a daughter of the late Bunyon G. and Opal Elkins Chandler.

Margaret was a 1954 graduate of Parkersburg High School, a licensed beautician and formerly part owner of R.J. Wilson Construction and Worthington Marina. She was also a former employee of Simply Amish, working with her dearest friend, Marvetta. Margaret was an excellent cook and loved cooking and spending time with her family especially during the holidays. She attended New Life Baptist Church; was a Girl Scout leader; and a member of O.E.S. Chapter 14.

She is survived by her daughters, Terry L. Buskirk (Mark) of Washington, W.Va. and Kyra S. Wilson of Parkersburg; a son, Michael S. Wilson (Sheila) of Parkersburg; a sister, Laura Long of Texas; a brother, Graham Chandler of Florida; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; special friends, Marvetta Kaufman and Bill and Ruby Dowler; and her pet Yorkie, Macy.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg with Pastor Scott Stewart officiating. Services will conclude with burial at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to “The Cottage” at Eagle Point, 1600 – 27th Street #2815, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Condolences may be shared online at vaughanfh.com

