Obituary: Ruth Ellen Bell (Dye)

Ruth Ellen Bell (Dye), 75, of Big Springs, WV, departed this life Wednesday, January 13, 2021, unexpectedly at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

Ruth was born in Ritchie County, March 17, 1945, daughter of the late Harold Dye and Estie Dye (Greathouse). Ruth attended Calhoun County Schools, Prosperity Baptist Church, and was a retired seamstress. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother to her loving family.

Ruth is survived by her two children, Lorena Ingram and Herbert Bell; grandchildren, Shane (Taylor) Ingram and Cassey (Derek) Haught; great-grandchildren, Piper Ingram, Jaxon Ingram, Quinn Haught and Audrey Haught.

Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Bell, four brothers, and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Ayers Cemetery, Smithville, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Social distancing and masks are required.

