Obituary: Shirley Jean Koenig

Shirley Jean Koenig, 72, formerly of Elizabeth, W.Va. passed away January 13, 2021 at the Willows Center.

She was born March 5, 1948 in Medina, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henry E. and Glenola A. Bain Eddy.

Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She loved music, reading, drawing and crocheting. One thing that was very important to her was her love for the Lord, her church, Newark Baptist, and her many friends from there.

She was retired from Westfield Insurance Company. Shirley moved to West Virginia to take care of her mother after her father died. Shirley battled Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Alice and Don Hall of Williamstown, W.Va. took loving care of her from 2016 until she moved to the Willows Center in 2020.

Shirley is survived by her children, Michelle McQueary (Jeff), Lance Gaugler and stepson, Rick Koenig (Heather); and eleven grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, the father of her children, Raymont Gaughler in 2018 and by her second husband, the love of her life, Richard Koenig in 2013.

There will be no public services. For those considering an expression of sympathy, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, West Virginia Chapter, 1218 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vaughan Funeral Home, 1010 Murdoch Avenue, Parkersburg.

