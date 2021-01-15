Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations moving to Phase 1B Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio - Ohio is moving to Phase 1B in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Tuesday, January 19, according to the Washington County Health Department.

Those eligible to be vaccinated during Phase 1B will include:

· Residents age 65 and up.

· Residents with severe congenital, developmental, or early onset medical disorders that make them particularly vulnerable. This includes cerebral palsy; spina bifida; congenital heart disease; type 1 diabetes; inherited metabolic disorders; severe neurological disorders. including epilepsy; severe genetic disorders, including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and Turner syndrome; severe lung disease, including cystic fibrosis and severe asthma; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta-thalassemia.

· Adults/employees in K-12 schools that want to go back, or to remain, educating in person.

Vaccinations in Phase 1B will begin with those who are 80 or older. When a new age group begins, vaccinations may not be complete for the previous age group. It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine, determined by the doses by the doses available.

The multiple groups will become eligible for the vaccine as follows:

· The week of January 19: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

· The week of January 25: Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with severe congenital or developmental disorders.

· The week of February 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

· The week of February 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon encourages residents in Phase 1B to practice patience since it will take a number of weeks to distribute the vaccine to everyone who wants it. She notes, “It’s important to understand that vaccine supply is very limited. There are roughly 15,000 Washington County residents in Phase 1B. Based on phone calls and emails received by both health departments during the past two weeks, it’s safe to assume that at least 50% of these people want to be vaccinated. Based upon the total quantity of COVID-19 vaccine coming into Washington County next week (900 doses), it may take at least 3 months to take care of everyone in Phase 1B that wants to be vaccinated.”

HOW DO I GET THE VACCINE?

Residents will be able to choose among several approved COVID-19 vaccine providers. Each provider will get a very limited supply each week and must comply with social distancing and safety requirements (for example, people being vaccinated must be observed for at least 15 minutes after getting their shot before leaving the vaccination clinic). It is likely that appointments will be required by all providers.

Washington County providers include:

· Giant Eagle Pharmacy

· Kroger’s Pharmacies in Marietta and Belpre

· Marietta/Belpre Health Department

· Memorial Health System

· Washington County Health Department

Each location decides when and how it will offer appointments. For example:

Marietta/Belpre Health Department is offering vaccinations each week in Marietta and Belpre. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 1-866-395-1588 between 9 am and 7 pm, Monday through Saturday.

Memorial Health System will follow guidelines set forth by the state to open vaccinations to those 80 and older. They will begin with two clinics – Tuesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 21 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. This will take place on the Wayne Street Medical Campus in Marietta. Sign up for an appointment time by calling 1-844-887-4148. This will be a drive-thru vaccination process so patients should wear clothing that provides easy access to their arm through their car window.

Washington County Health Department is offering online scheduling through calendly and the link can be found on their website www.washingtongov.org/health.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities needing assistance can also call the Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm by calling 1-800-331-2644.

Residents who wish to receive their COVID-19 vaccine from other providers will need to reach out directly to them for registration instructions.

