Advertisement

Relentless Fla. sinkhole reopens

By WFTS staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFTS) - Call it the sinkhole that just wouldn’t quit.

The gaping hole opened up in October. After three months, officials tasked a private company with filling it. But the repair didn’t last.

This week, the sinkhole reopened. It now measures 50 feet wide, 130 feet deep.

According to the county, Tampa-based Basic Engineering was hired to make a fix, but within four days, the fill materials collapsed back into the hole.

Basic Engineering has not responded to calls asking what went wrong.

Despite the sinkhole expanding 4 feet closer to nearby Varsity Club, the sports bar remains open for business.

The sinkhole is on private property and contractors are working on a new solution.

Until the situation is remedied, authorities are keeping an eye on the area, including traffic activity.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl
Scene on Stillwell Road
UPDATE: Grand jury clears Wood County deputy in fatal shooting
Wood County Schools to return to blended format.
Wood County Schools to return to blended format
File image
Grand jury indicts dozens in Wood County
Ohio man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/15/21
Forecast for January 15th
Forecast for January 15th
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations moving to Phase 1B Tuesday
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test