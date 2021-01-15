This is Home: Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Alvin Phillips has worked with the Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley for 30 years. While he did not grow up in the area, he has grown fond of the region, and working hard to provide for it.

When he first got involved with Habitat he said the Mid-Ohio Valley was a place that needed help in terms of home renovations and building homes for those who need it.

“As I lived here longer, I thought this area is really prime for needing housing,” said Phillips. “There is a need for better housing for folks who are in need.”

Habitat for Humanity’s mission has never been to simply put roofs over the heads of those who need it, but they want to provide that security, and give people the sense that a bright future is ahead.

“It brings a lot of hope to families,” Alvin said. “Even though that it takes sometimes 18 months to two years even to get into a home, I think there is some hope for a better future for their kids, for themselves.”

The Habitat for Humanity has dedicated 105 homes and provided housing for 375 individuals since they began operations in 1990.

The organization also runs the “ReStore” in Vienna in which people can donate goods around their home, and others can then purchase those items for their own home at a lower cost.

Fund from the ReStore go to help the Habitat for Humanity to build more homes.

Habitat for Humanity currently has three houses being built simultaneously, with more projects to be in the works in the coming months.

Phillips says they are always looking for volunteers to bring their lunch pail and hard hat, because their work is only just beginning.

“We have plenty of work to do,” said Phillips. “And we would recruit anyone who wants to help come out and build, anyone who is interested in donating, items to be donated to the ReStore are always helpful, and come shop and check us out sometime.”

