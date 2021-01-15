Advertisement

Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration

By JILL COLVIN and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, just before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, to begin his post-presidential life in Florida.

He will be sent off with a departure ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because Trump’s plans have not been formally announced. Officials are considering an elaborate event that would have the feel of a state visit, with a red carpet, color guard, military band and 21-gun salute all being discussed.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — an historical break with tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency. Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.

Trump will leave Washington two weeks after he incited a violent insurrection, with his supporters storming the Capitol building in an attempt to halt the peaceful transition of power.

Trump is expected to remain in Florida with a small group of aides as he mulls his future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are arrested for allegedly having fentanyl.
Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl
Scene on Stillwell Road
UPDATE: Grand jury clears Wood County deputy in fatal shooting
Wood County Schools to return to blended format.
Wood County Schools to return to blended format
File image
Grand jury indicts dozens in Wood County
Ohio man pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

What's Trending
What's Trending, 1/15/21
Forecast for January 15th
Forecast for January 15th
A bus crash left quite a sight for Friday morning commuters in the Bronx.
NYC bus hangs off bridge
COVID-19 vaccine
Ohio COVID-19 vaccinations moving to Phase 1B Tuesday
A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is left...
New York City bus dramatically plunges off bridge; driver refuses drug test