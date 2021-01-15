Advertisement

Tshiebwe transfers to Kentucky

Former WVU forward Oscar Tshiebwe is transferring to Kentucky
Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe(wdtv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, KY. (AP) - The University of Kentucky says former West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe has transferred to the program and will be eligible after sitting out next season per NCAA transfer rules.

The 6-foot-9 sophomore from Congo with a 7-5 wingspan left the Mountaineers’ program on Jan. 1 for personal reasons.

A preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, Tshiebwe averaged 8.5 points and 7.8 rebounds in 10 games this season for WVU.

As a freshman he averaged a team-high 11.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while starting all 31 games.

