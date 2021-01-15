Two people arrested in Vienna for allegedly having fentanyl

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and Vienna Police Department executed a search warrant at 912 16th Street in Vienna on 1/14/2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

This stemmed from ongoing investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the area. The search by officers yielded amounts of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, and marijuana. Information from the investigation also led officers to a room at the Wingate (by Windham) Hotel on Grand Central Ave in Vienna. At the hotel, officers found Benjamin M. Nash, 36, of Vienna and Dakota L. Riel, 24, of Davisville, WV.

A search warrant was then obtained by the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force for the room occupied by the two mentioned. A search of the room yielded suspected marijuana.

Benjamin Nash was consequently arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl. Riel was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant out of Jackson County, WV, and a capias from Wood County Magistrate Court.

Nash was arraigned at Wood County Magistrate Court on the charge of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, both felonies. Both charges against Nash carry a potential penalty of not less than one (1) nor more than fifteen (15) years in a state correctional facility. Nash’s bond was set at $10,000.00, which was not posted.

Riel’s was arraigned at Wood County Magistrate Court where bond was set at $25,000.00 for outstanding charge of conspiracy to commit a felony, stemming from an alleged 2020 incident in Jackson County. Riel was confined on the capias charge and was unable to post bond on the felony charge.

