Vice President Mike Pence lands in West Virginia

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Vice President Mike Pence has landed in West Virginia.

His plane touched down Friday morning at Yeager Airport around 11.

Vice President Pence is attending a memorial service honoring the life of General Chuck Yeager.

Yeager was the first pilot to ever break the sound barrier. He passed away on December 7.

The Celebration of Life for General Chuck Yeager is scheduled for January 15 at noon at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Vice President Pence will go back to Washington, D.C. Friday evening.

