Hilltoppers top Herd

Marshall falls on the road to Western Kentucky 81-73
(WBKO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Josh Anderson scored a season-high 22 points and Charles Bassey added 21 points with 18 rebounds and four blocks as Western Kentucky got past Marshall 81-73. Carson Williams had nine rebounds for Western Kentucky.

Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each had 19 points for the Thundering Herd. Andrew Taylor had nine assists and six rebounds.

Marshall is now 7-3 on the season and will try to bounce back at home on Sunday against this seam Western Kentucky team.

