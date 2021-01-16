IRS warning of new wave of scams

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The IRS is warning about a new wave of scams coming in with the second round of Economic Impact Payments. WTAP spoke with Special Agent Kelly Jackson on the issue.

She said most of these scams are through email, over the phone, text messages, or social media.

There are multiple red flags to look out for.

First off, the IRS will never reach out to you via social media or text. Also, the IRS will not contact you out of the blue, threatening to arrest you. Aggression is a tell-tale sign you’re being scammed. The real IRS will also not request bank account information over Economic Impact Payments.

Beyond red flags, it’s important to be aware of certain types of scams floating around. Jackson added that you should be careful of online requests for donations claiming to go to people heavily impacted by Covid. Scammers are also pretending to be companies working on a vaccine, looking for investors. There are more scams going on but, all in all, just be careful of emails asking you to click on links, even if it’s from an official-looking source.

IRS.gov is a good source of information about fraud as well. Covid fraud can be reported to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721.

You can report fraud or theft of your Economic Impact Payments to the the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration. You can do this online at https://www.treasury.gov/tigta/contact.shtml.

You should forward unsolicited emails or social media attempts to gather your personal information that look like they’re from the IRS or an organization closely linked to the IRS to phishing@irs.gov.

