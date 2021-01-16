Ohio reports 78 more deaths from COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Health officials in Ohio reported another 78 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday.

That brings the statewide death toll to 10,135.

In addition to the latest deaths, officials reported 7,065 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the case total to 821,507.

The latest statistics show 3,742 hospital beds are filled with coronavirus patients. A little less than a thousand of them are in intensive care units.

On the vaccine front, 414,062 people have at least gotten their first of two shots.

You can find information on who is eligible to be vaccinated when here.

