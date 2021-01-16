Some cars slide off the road on icy patch in Coolville

COOLVIILE, Ohio (WTAP) - Troopers say ice is to blame for some crashes on US 50 in Coolville, Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says about five cars slid off the road near Vanderhoof Road at 9 p.m. Friday. This is by The Cool Spot.

The area was shut down for about two hours, but is now back open. No one is hurt. The Ohio Department of Transportation says it is going to treat the road.

Troopers say slow down in these kind of conditions.

