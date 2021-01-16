Wood County woman among latest COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 16, 2021, there have been 1,738,808 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 108,124 total cases and 1,761 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old male from Summers County, a 78-year old male from Tucker County, a 76-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, a 65-year old male from Hancock County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 90-year old female from Hancock County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 79-year old female from Upshur County, a 56-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Mercer County, a 74-year old female from Harrison County, a 93-year old male from Hancock County, an 87-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 79-year old female from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 93-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 83-year old female from Doddridge County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, an 88-year old female from Wood County, and a 56-year old male from Cabell County.

“The toll this virus has taken on our state also weighs heavily on our medical providers,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “As we remember each life and each family, we also remember those fighting to save them.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (987), Berkeley (7,920), Boone (1,282), Braxton (674), Brooke (1,735), Cabell (6,383), Calhoun (187), Clay (300), Doddridge (342), Fayette (2,143), Gilmer (531), Grant (916), Greenbrier (2,024), Hampshire (1,217), Hancock (2,291), Hardy (1,078), Harrison (3,935), Jackson (1,452), Jefferson (2,964), Kanawha (10,176), Lewis (714), Lincoln (1015), Logan (2,104), Marion (2,801), Marshall (2,534), Mason (1,316), McDowell (1,131), Mercer (3,663), Mineral (2,305), Mingo (1,735), Monongalia (6,401), Monroe (793), Morgan (811), Nicholas (925), Ohio (3,025), Pendleton (450), Pleasants (710), Pocahontas (501), Preston (2,206), Putnam (3,475), Raleigh (3,594), Randolph (1,921), Ritchie (492), Roane (393), Summers (625), Taylor (889), Tucker (416), Tyler (481), Upshur (1,260), Wayne (2,089), Webster (219), Wetzel (873), Wirt (288), Wood (6,033), Wyoming (1,399).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Barbour County in this report.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents. For additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

