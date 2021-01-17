Gov. Justice unsure how many COVID-19 vaccine doses the state will get next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had been told the state would receive an additional 25,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week, but now says that increase is unlikely due to a national shortage of the life saving shots.

During Friday’s COVID-19 press briefing, Justice said he was told “point blank” that West Virginia was set to receive 60,000 doses next week but could get as little as 23,000 doses.

“What I am telling you is that might very well change in two hours,” Justice said about the uncertain supply. “That’s what’s happening. Just think, when we were cut back, we made our original orders and then all of the sudden in the second week we were cut back. Then we went back to where we were. From my standpoint, what I have got to do is I have got to continue with all in me to get our numbers increased and that’s what I am doing.”

West Virginia has been leading the nation in the percent of doses received that have been given to people. Justice said more than 93 percent of vaccines are already administered or reserved for a scheduled vaccine clinic.

Some West Virginians looking to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine are struggling to get an appointment. The Kanawha Charleston Health Department is holding a clinic on Saturday, but all 600 doses they were given had been claimed within minutes of opening reservations.

“Many people have been told, ‘we have the vaccines and we are going to be sending out more vaccines and vaccines,’ but you don’t really know what is going on all across the nation and everything,” Justice said. “We have been told we do have additional vaccines that can be sent to the states and then we have been told that we are scrounging around and been looking everywhere and can’t really find anything that is not already set in the pipeline.”

